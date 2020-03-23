Coronavirus: NJC directs courts to suspend sittings from Tuesday

The National Judicial Council (NJC), late Monday, directed courts in the country to suspend sittings from Tuesday, March 24.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, chairs the council.

In a circular on Monday, titled: Measures on the the spread of coronavirus (COVID -19) and the protection of justices, judges and staff of courts, the NJC said it was imperative that courts across the country have to shut down for initial period of two weeks due to pandemic nature of coronavirus.

According to the council, “In view of the reality of the COVID-19 in the country and in order to take further preventive steps, all Heads of Courts are, from the 24th day of March 2020, directed to suspend court sittings for an initial period of two weeks at the first instance, except in matters that are urgent, essential or time-bound according to our extant laws.

“Your Lordships are hereby directed to bring the content of this circular to the notice of all stakeholders in justice administration, please,” the circular said.