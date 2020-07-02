Coronavirus: Nine patients discharged on Wednesday as total now 707

The total discharged COVID-19 patients has risen to 707 as nine were freed on Wednesday in Oyo state.

According to Governor Seyi Makinde ,nine confirmed cases received their second NEGATIVE test results and have been discharged.

The governor who disclosed this via his official twitter handle said this brought the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 707.

He also revealed that the COVID-19 confirmation tests for eleven suspected cases came back POSITIVE.

“The cases are from Lagelu (5), Ibadan South West (3), Ibadan North (1), Egbeda (1) and Ibadan South East (1) Local Govt Areas. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 1391.

Giving an update in a series of tweets, he said “please call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, if you have any COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache, loss of smell/taste and shortness of breath” he added.