Coronavirus: Nigeria’s regulator of universities NUC orders shutdown

The National Universities Commission, Nigeria’s regulator of university education has ordered a shutdown of all institutions within its jurisdiction for a period of one month in response to the outbreak of coronavirus.

This was issued in a statement signed by Suleiman Rahmon-Yusuf, deputy executive secretary academics at the Commission, on March 20.

“All universities shall be closed for one month as from Monday 23rd March 2020,” the press statement stated.

Vice-chancellors have been advised to comply accordingly.

