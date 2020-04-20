Coronavirus: Nigeria’s most affected age group is between 31-40 years 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reveals that the most affected age group is between 31- 40 years which is equivalent to 21 percent are the affected age group.

The information was made available in the NCDC’s COVID-19 situation report dated April 19,2020 .

According to the agency , the country has tested 8,003 samples for COVID-19.

However, the report noted that more male are been infected with about 70 percent while women are 30 percent.

“Total of 9233 have been identified as people of interest with about 98 percent now contacted,” it revealed.

The report also states that 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have reported at least one case of COVID-19.

Anthonia Obokoh