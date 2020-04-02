Coronavirus: Nigeria tracing over 6,000 contacts – Health Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire said on Thursday that the number of Coronavirus contacts being chased had risen over 6,000.

Speaking during the daily Presidential Taskforce briefing in Abuja, Ehanire said the number of people being infected with the virus is expected to increase this week.

He also advised Nigerians to postpone all non-essential travels, whether by air or by land, national or international.

He further said that the government was worried about Nigerians returning to the country through land borders who run a higher risk of infection if they are with an infected person in a confined place for a long time.

Ehanire advised all Nigerians to stay at their home, stay safe and obey all rules and regulations provided, except if they are returning from a previously arranged journey, a business trip or vacation.

Ehanire revealed that contact tracing would be intensified to reduce the number of the outstanding cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.