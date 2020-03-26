 Health minister, SGF tests Negative to Coronavirus as govt aide tests positive

Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria’s minister of health and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha had tested negative to Coronavirus.

The health minister who disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday was suspected to have gone into self-isolation and testing for the virus after his absence from key meetings.

Ehanire also revealed that a top government aide has tested positive to the virus and is currently in a secure location because of the level of his symptoms.

The minister explained that of the 51 confirmed cases, 37 had immediate travel history to one or more of the coronavirus affected countries in the last 2 weeks, 8 are confirmed close contacts of confirmed cases and 6 have neither a recent travel history nor a known contact.

He said 48 presently active cases are clinically stable with only mild or moderate symptoms.

The minister assured that government has the capacity in terms of isolation facilities to handle patients.

“We are grading our cases, from no symptoms to mild symptoms, moderate and severe symptoms. They are taken to different facilities according to level of symptoms and that is why we are not overburdened.

Those with severe symptoms are taken to facilities with oxygen and ventilators”, the minister said while assuring that the country has enough ventilators.

Ehanire noted that a major Strategy of government to fight spread of the disease is social distancing. He said FCT is working to enforce social distancing in markets adding that mire more measures may need to be instituted by the federal and state government as the situation evolves.

He also said Contact tracing is another of its critical measure which is going on, to identify persons who have been in close contact with confirmed cases. Self-isolating for 15 days on return from any international travel or close contact with a recently returned person

“I therefore urge you to play your part in your little way by taking social distancing very seriously, as a mark of your individual social responsibility, and your contribution to preventing the spread of the disease in Nigeria.

“Those who have had contact with confirmed cases or have returned from overseas travel in the last 15 days, should strictly observe self-isolation, call in, or register on NCDC platforms. Do not leave your house during the self-isolation period. If you are on supervised self-Isolation, make sure you call in as required and, as much as possible, stay in one room.

“Strictly limit contact with others, for your family’s sake.If during self-isolation you develop symptoms like Cough, fever, shortness of breath (or difficulty in breathing) or general feeling of unwellness, avoid self-medication and contact NCDC Connect Centre immediately on 0080097000010 or 112,” the minister said.

He added that the Federal Ministry of Health is working closely with states and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, to review response activities and to institute measures to protect the health and wellbeing of Nigerians.

On the reports that some frontline medical doctors and nurses battling Coronavirus have not been paid, the minister insisted that every medical personnel have been paid their salaries duly.

The minister also noted that Coronavirus may be transmitted sexually.

Godsgift Onyedinefu and Anthonia Obokoh