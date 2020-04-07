Coronavirus: NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to circulation of fake Chloroquine

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians to the circulation of fake 250mg tablets of chloroquine phosphate.

Donald Trump, the US president had said chloroquine, commonly used for the treatment of malaria has been approved to treat Covid-19 (Coronavirus).

Mojisola Adeyeye, Director General, NAFDAC, in a statement said the falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets were manufactured by Jiangsu pharmaceutical Inc, Astral Pharmaceutical New Bhupalpura, China.

The DG said the agency was notified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) of the circulation of the tablets in Cameroon.

Adeyeye warned that the use of the falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets may result in treatment failure and could even cause death.

She further revealed that the tablets manufactured by the companies and carrying fake NAFDAC number have no active pharmaceutical ingredient (API).

The DG informed that the agency has strengthened its surveillance ports to prevent the entry of the fake chloroquine into Nigeria.

“NAFDAC has strengthened its surveillance in all ports of entry to prevent illegal importation of the falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets.

“The agency has also heightened surveillance in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to prevent distribution and sale of this falsified drug,” she stated.

The DG therefore cautioned all importers, wholesalers and retailers to desist from illegal importation, distribution and sale of the falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets.

“Healthcare providers and other members of public are advised to be vigilant and contact the nearest NAFDAC office with any information on the falsified chloroquine,” she said.