Coronavirus: Lagos asks Passengers on Turkish and Lufthansa Flights to self- isolate

Lagos state government is searching for passengers who flew on Turkish flight TK1830 on March 14, and Lufthansa flight of 13 March LH568 to self-isolate and contact the State Ministry of Health on 08000CORONA.

This was contained in a tweet by the commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi.

The government also announced that it had suspended the Easter Edition of its Eko-City Farmers Market scheduled for Sunday, March 29.at the Tafawa Balewa Square due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Nigeria has recorded at least 11 cases and there are fears that the number could rise in the coming days.