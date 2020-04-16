Coronavirus: Governors to support businesses, improve sample collection

The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) says it will take necessary steps to support the continued existence of businesses during the lockdown to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Forum also disclosed that governors are working to improve their logistical and operational efficiency for sample collection and care.

The body stated these in a communiqué issued at the end of its 5th Covid-19 Teleconference during which they were briefed by the Presidential Taskforce on the pandemic and Coalition against Covid-19 (CACOVID).

According to the communique’ signed by the NGF chairman and governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, states have established Covid-19 hotlines and will ensure that emergency services are integrated into the operations of their Task Force on Covid-19.

The communique’ revealed that infection prevention and control committees will also be set up in states to support the role of health workers who are at the frontline of the pandemic.

The Forum received briefing from the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, on activities of the PTF.

It was also briefed on the current partnership with the Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) to support States’ response to the pandemic through the delivery of essential health equipment and the distribution of palliatives to vulnerable persons.

Members commended the Presidential Task Force and NCDC for ramping up the country’s testing and contact tracing capacity during the 2-week period of lockdown in many parts of the country, and called for greater collaboration with states who are the primary stakeholders of the COVID-19 response.

Following a briefing from the CACOVID led by Aliko Dangote and Herbert Nwigwe and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, on the delivery of healthcare equipment and distribution of palliatives to the most vulnerable persons across states, governors commended the group for their commitment and collaboration on the COVID-19 response.

James Kwen, Abuja