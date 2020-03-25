Coronavirus: Gov. Ishaku orders civil servants to stay at home

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has ordered civil servants in the state from Grade Level GL 1-12 to stay at home for two weeks as part of the measures to curtail the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus across the state.

This came as the governor constituted an 11-man technical committee to sensitise the citizens of the state on the outbreak of the virus.

The committee has the state’s Commissioner for Health, Innocent Vakkai, as its Chairman.

This was contained in separate statements by the Chief Press Secretary to governor Ishaku, Hassan Mijinyawa.

The statement reads: “Governor Darius Ishaku has directed that all civil servants in the state from level 1-12 to from today, the 25th of March 2020, stay at home for 2 weeks to enable govt monitor and assess the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Similarly, those on essential services have been exempted from this directive.

“Gov Ishaku also urged Tarabans to effect social distancing and observe good sense of hygiene.

“The governor has also approved the composition of a technical committee on COVID-19, to ensure adequate control and sensitization of the state’s population on the outbreak of CoronaVirus,” the statement added.