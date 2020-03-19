Coronavirus: FG orders closure of Unity Schools

The Federal Government has ordered the closure of all the 104 Unity Schools in the country, from 26th of March, 2020, as a proactive step aimed at preventing the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus.

Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, on Thursday said all the Principals of the Unity Colleges should fast-track the on-going second-term examinations and close shop until further notice.

In the meantime, the Minister said the management of all the Unity Colleges should immediately activate the necessary emergency procedures and processes such as the provision of alcohol-based sanitizers, and handwashing facilities among others, adding that students should strictly adhere to the principles and best practices of good hygiene.

Adamu directed the Principals to immediately report any suspicious case to the nearest health authorities, emphasizing that nothing should be taken for granted at this delicate time of the global pandemic.