Coronavirus: FCT discharges additional Seven patients

Additional seven coronavirus patients in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja have been discharged from the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Covid-19 Isolation and Treatment Centre.

This has brought to 18 the total number of Covid-19 discharged patients in the FCT as the Administration had earlier discharged 11 persons in two batches and was optimistic that more patients would be discharged.

The patients who were discharged late Tuesday are believed to have satisfied all the necessary protocols preparatory to their being certified Covid-19 free.

The FCT Administration made this known in a short message from its Covid-19 Media Team obtained by journalists in Abuja.

“We are happy to announce that seven patients were discharged from UATH Isolation Center, Gwagwalada today.

The remaining ones are clinically stable and responding well to treatment. To God be the glory”, the message read.