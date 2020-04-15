Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

CoronavirusNews

Coronavirus: FCT discharges additional Seven patients

by
Coronavirus: Ondo State records second confirmed case
Coronavirus: Ondo State records second confirmed case

Additional seven coronavirus patients in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja have been discharged from the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Covid-19 Isolation and Treatment Centre.

This has brought to 18 the total number of Covid-19 discharged patients in the FCT as the  Administration had earlier discharged 11 persons in two batches and was optimistic that more patients would be discharged.

The patients who were discharged late Tuesday are believed to have satisfied all the necessary protocols preparatory to their being certified Covid-19 free.

The FCT Administration made this known in a short message from its Covid-19 Media Team obtained by journalists in Abuja.

“We are happy to announce that seven patients were discharged from UATH Isolation Center, Gwagwalada today.

The remaining ones are clinically stable and responding well to treatment. To God be the glory”, the message read.

 

Whatsapp mobile
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

In OP-ED, Emefiele outlines ways for Nigeria to ‘take…

Nigeria confirms 11 new cases of COVID-19, total stands at…

Turning Covid-19 tragedy into opportunity for New Nigeria…

1 of 326