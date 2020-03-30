Coronavirus: Diagnostic centre in UCH certified by NCDC, now functional.

After been certified by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) ,the Diagnostic Centre at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, is now functional.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde who made this known on his twitter handle, stated that this would improve turnaround time for testing of the COVID-19 in the state.

He however reiterated that the dusk to dawn curfew between 7 pm and 6 am took effect from Sunday, adding that there should be “no gathering of more than ten people anywhere in the State.”

“All markets will also be closed except those selling perishable food items while inter-state transportation into and out of the state has been suspended from Sunday, March 29, except vehicles carrying food items, medical, pharmaceuticals and petroleum products” he added.

The governor further said in his tweet that all measures concerning the coronavirus will be reviewed on a weekly basis.