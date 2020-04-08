Coronavirus: Delta mobile courts to try defaulters of stay-at-home order

The Delta State government in an effort to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic has inaugurated three mobile courts in Asaba, Warri and Ughelli to try violators of the stay-at-home order given by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The three magistrate courts designated for the prosecution of offenders have been inaugurated by the Chief Judge of the state, Hon. Justice Marshal Umukoro.

A statement issued by E. Z. Dolor, Chief Registrar, High Court of Justice, Delta State, said the three designated courts will try offenders in the three senatorial districts in the state.

He identified the three courts as follows:

Chief Magistrate’S Court 1, Asaba: To hear and determine cases emanating from Delta North Senatorial District.

Chief Magistrate’S Court 1, Ughelli: To hear and determine cases emanating from Delta Central Senatorial District.

Chief Magistrate’S Court 1, Warri: To hear and determine cases emanating from Delta South Senatorial District.

“The designated Courts above are empowered to operate as mobile courts,” the registrar said.

He said that earlier directives of the Chief Judge stipulating, inter alia, strict observance of social distancing in courts and restricting the number/categories of persons who can be allowed access into the courts per time remain in force and are applicable to the proceedings and activities of the designated courts.