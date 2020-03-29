Updated: Buhari halts movement in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun on coronavirus pandemic 

th . This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two States. 2020 President Buhari on Sunday restricted all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30 March . This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two States.

The President announced this in his maiden nationwide broadcast on the coronavirus pandemic and steps the government is taking as well as new measures to contain the deadly pandemic.

By this directive, all citizens in these areas are to stay in their homes. Travel to or from other states should be postponed. All businesses and offices within these locations should be fully closed during this period, he said.

The Governors of Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Minister of the FCT have been notified.

Also, heads of security and intelligence agencies have also been briefed.

The president said government will use this containment period to identify, trace and isolate all individuals that have come into contact with confirmed cases. We will ensure the treatment of confirmed cases while restricting further spread to other States.

He said however that the new order does not apply to hospitals and all related medical establishments as well as organizations in health care related manufacturing and distribution.

According to him, commercial establishments including; food processing, distribution and retail companies, petroleum distribution and retail entities, power generation, transmission and distribution companies, and private security companies are also exempted.

He however warbled that although these establishments are exempted, access will be restricted and monitored.

The President also said Workers in telecommunication companies, broadcasters, print and electronic media staff who can prove they are unable to work from home are also exempted.

President Buhari also directed the immediate implementation of a three month repayment moratorium for all TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni loans as part of policy measures to ameliorate the extended impact of coronavirus pandemic on citizens.

The President also directed that a similar moratorium be given to all Federal Government funded loans issued by the Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture and the Nigeria Export Import Bank.

The President gave the directives in his first address to the nation on the ravaging coronavirus pandemic, government policy responses so far and new measures.

For on-lending facilities using capital from international and multilateral development partners, the President directed development financial institutions to engage the development partners and negotiate concessions to ease the pains of the borrowers.

He also directed that the conditional cash transfers for the next two months be paid immediately to Nigeria’s most vulnerable.

Internally displaced persons will also receive two months of food rations in the coming weeks, he said.

The President further urged all Nigerians to take personal responsibility to support the vulnerable within their communities, “helping them with whatever they may need.”

He assured that government will continue planning for all eventualities as “we all pray for the best possible outcome.”

He said this was why he directed that all Federal Government Stadia, Pilgrims camps and other facilities be converted to isolation centers and makeshift hospitals.

He assured that government will avail all necessary resources to support the response and recovery.

“We remain committed to do whatever it takes to confront COVID-19 in our country,” the President further assured.

Onyinye Nwachukwu, Abuja