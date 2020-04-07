Coronavirus: British PM Boris Johnson set for second night in intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to spend a second night in intensive care as he battles the coronavirus.

Johnson is receiving oxygen support but is stable, in good spirits and breathing without assistance, said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is standing in for the prime minister.

Rabb added that Johnson is yet to use mechanical ventilation.

“I’m confident h will pull through because if there is one thing I know about this prime minister, he is a fighter and he will be back at the helm leading us through this crisis in short order,” Raab said.

Johnson’s personal battle with the virus has shaken the government just as the UK, now in its 3rd week of virtual lockdown, enters what scientists say will be the deadliest phase of its coronavirus epidemic, which has already left over 6,159 people dead.

Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital, across the River Thames from parliament, late on Sunday after suffering symptoms, including a fever and a cough, for more than ten days.

But his condition rapidly deteriorated, and he was moved yesterday to an intensive care unit, where the most serious cases are treated, in case he needed to be put on a ventilator.

Queen Elizabeth wished Johnson a full and speedy recovery and sent a message of support to his pregnant fiancée, Carrie Symonds, and his family, echoing warm words from the likes of US President Trump and other world leaders.

Raab said: “I know that there’s been a groundswell of messages of support from people here at home, from leaders around the world and I know that everyone will want to join with me in wishing the prime minister a very swift recovery.”

However, the absence of Johnson, the first leader of a major power to be admitted to hospital with Coronavirus (Covid-19), has raised questions about who is truly in charge at such a crucial time.

Britain has no formal succession plan if a prime minister is incapacitated, and Raab said Johnson had asked him to deputise for as long as necessary.