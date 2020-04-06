Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.


UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care as Coronavirus symptoms worsen

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care as Coronavirus symptoms worsen
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted to intensive care with coronavirus symptoms.

“Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

A spokesperson for No.10 said: “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

