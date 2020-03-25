 Coronavirus: Asagba of Asaba Bans traditional Breaking of Kolanuts

As part of plans to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus epidemic in Delta State, the Asagba of Asaba, Chike Edozien has ordered a temporary suspension of the traditional breaking of kolanut in the kingdom.

The Asagba, who is a professor of medicine, gave the directive on Wednesday when a delegation from the Delta State Ministry of Health paid him a visit in the palace.

The monarch said the suspension of the traditional breaking of kolanuts was because it involved direct communal contacts as people were expected to take kolanuts from the same bowl.

According to him, the suspension of the traditional rite is not inconsistent with the rules of medical advice.

“It is very important that we follow the directions which have been given by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Federal Government. If we fail to comply, the results will be hazardous,” he said.

He also added that if strict precautions were not taken, the coronavirus scourge could affect communities with dire consequences.

He directed all community heads to spread the message of precautions to their domains.

The traditional ruler, who expressed worry at the rate at which the virus spreads, noted it had already been confirmed in the neighbouring Edo State.