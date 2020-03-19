Coronavirus: Aisha Buhari shuts down office, as daughter self isolates

There are indications that daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari has gone into self-isolation soon after returning from the United Kingdom, even as her mother, Aisha Buhari has shut down her office

Aisha Buhari twisted that “Earlier today my daughter returned from the UK being among the high Burden listed countries of Coronavirus

“Based on the advice of the Hon. Minister Of Health, Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus and that of Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, She is on Self Isolation, not because she displayed any symptoms of the Coronavirus.

She urged all parents to do the same for their children and relations who are returning from outside the country.

According to her”Please I urge all parents to do the same if possible as prevention is better than cure.

“Similarly, I have shut down my office for two weeks with immediate effect while essential staff can work from home as a result of some Staff who recently returned from the UK .

“ I commend the North Western Governors including Niger and Kwara on preventive measures taken to curb the spread of Coronavirus at their security meeting yesterday in Kaduna.

“Let’s keep following the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, which encourages maintaining social distancing, high hygiene culture through regular washing of hands with soaps and sanitizers.

“Let’s adopt preventive measures and ensure the safety of our families and that of General public.

“We will overcome the Covid-19 pandemic if we all take the necessary precautions at the same time !

In a related development, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA, has directed that all schools within the FCT be shut down with effect from Friday 20th March, 2020.

The FCTA also directed all large business premises without sanitizers and other safety measures are to be shut with immediate effect.

The administration also directed that all social gatherings and religious activities be restricted as the number of cases increase in Nigeria arising from those coming into the country from high risk nations.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja