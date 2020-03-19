Coronavirus: Act now before it’s too late, Secondus tells Buhari

The National Chairman of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to quickly address the economic challenges occasioned by the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

Secondus alleged the economy has collapsed under the administration of Buhari and that corruption is brazenly being displayed “in high places” without any check.

He said the President lacked the capacity to impact a positive change in the country, and that Buhari should quickly wake up or handover to pave the way for a competent President that will rule the country out of the shackles.

On the outbreak of coronavirus, Secondus challenged the effort of the federal government to contain the disease, saying Buhari is inept and does not put in place proactive measures to handle the emergency.

Secondus stated this while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

Details shortly.