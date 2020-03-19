CFA postpones June Exams over candidates’ safety amid Coronavirus pandemic

The CFA Institute said on its website Thursday that its professional finance examination, the world’s biggest, which was set for June this year will now hold at a later date.

It cited the safety of its global community as social-distancing measures intensify to curb Coronavirus spread, for the change.

“This postponement is of an unprecedented scale and we are working to ensure that we have the capacity to manage the volume of registrations we need to process,” said the global body of Financial Analysts and Investment Professionals.

CFA said it was working with its partners around the world to determine when next the exam can be written.

“Do not withdraw from the June 2020 exam; we will contact you via email with more information and options by early May,” CFA said.