CBN working on grants, facilities framework for researchers to develop vaccines 

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it is developing a framework under which grants and long term facilities will be provided to researchers, science institutions and biotechnology firms to develop the Nigerian Vaccine.

Godwin Emefiele, governor of the CBN, disclosed this at the unveiling of the ThisDay Dome COVID-19 Testing, Tracing and Treatment Center, Abuja.

“if we are to wait for foreign countries to develop their own vaccines, we will be the last in the queue to receive curative remedies for our teeming population,” Emefiele said.

He challenged Nigerian scientists at home and in the diaspora to go back to their laboratories and develop a Nigerian vaccine.