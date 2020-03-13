Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.
Canadian Prime Minister’s wife tests positive for Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has tested positive for Coronavirus, CNN reported.

Justin Trudeau’s wife was under isolation after developing mild flu-like symptom days after a trip to the United Kingdom.

