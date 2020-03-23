BRT begins disinfection of buses against Coronavirus

Operators of Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) scheme, Primero Transport Services Limited, says it is beginning daily spraying of their buses with disinfectant to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Also, following the directive Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu that public servants in Lagos from grade level one to 12 should work from home, the state secretariat was on Monday half shut.

At the gate, policemen were seen in the morning turning visitors away and allowing only workers permitted by the government, to access the secretariat.

Vehicles without official stickers were also searched and some denied access into the expansive state secretariat.

Three more cases of the virus were recorded in Lagos yesterday, making it the state with most affected with 25 cases.

The general manager operations, of Primero, Segun Anako, while speaking with newsmen, said disinfecting their buses has become unavoidable in view of the increased cases of the virus and the need to keep passengers and crew members safe.

The operators are also reducing passengers on board the buses to only 42 sitting, and no more standing. There are about 434 buses in the Primero fleet, plying the Ikorodu-Mile12-Jibowu-CMS routes.

“What we have done as an organisation is to contract Infinity Services to carry out the thorough cleaning and sterilisation of all surfaces within and outside our buses to ensure that they are free of viruses and germs.

We have provided hand sanitizers for our passengers, and in addition, all our bus drivers, inspectors and ticketing officers would always be required to wear protective masks and gloves.

Daily temperature checks of all staff would be embarked upon before commencing operations and any staff found with above normal temperatures would be asked to get medical clearance before resumption of their duties,” said Anako.

Anako, who was corroborated by Fola, the managing director of the company, said discussions were also ongoing with the Lagos State government to facilitate a daily disinfection of the BRT bus-stops.

“We are encouraging the use of electronic cards for payment on our buses against cash and paper ticket,” he added.

This, he said, would help in minimising the spread of the virus as this is higher through cash and paper.

The company called on all well-meaning Lagosians to support the efforts of the state government in ensuring that the virus does not spread further through human interaction and contact.

“We also appeal to our passengers to ensure that they comply with the Lagos State directive of not more than 50 persons in a gathering and ensure that they practice the social distancing technique of keeping a space of at least a meter between themselves and the next person on the queue,” he said.