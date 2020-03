Nigeria on Thursday confirmed four new cases of coronavirus in Lagos. Akin Abayomi, Lagos State commissioner for health, said contact tracing of 1,300 people is ongoing.

On Thursday, Tunde Ajayi, special assistant on health, Lagos on his twitter handle said that 19 people were tested and 4 people were tested positive.

