Breaking: Delta Gov. Okowa and wife test positive for COVID-19

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has announced that he and his wife have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Governor Okowa announced this on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

“My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter.”

Governor Okowa joins the list of prominent public officials in Nigeria that have contracted the Coronavirus disease.