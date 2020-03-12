Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.
Coronavirus

Breaking: Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau and his wife have gone into isolation after he experienced flu like symptoms

by
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau leave Rideau Hall after asking Governor General Julie Payette to dissolve Parliament, and mark the start of a federal election campaign in Canada, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle ORG XMIT: GGG-OTA107

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in self-isolation and working from home after his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau came down with flu-like symptoms after travelling to London.

Trudeau’s self-isolation has led to the cancellation of the First Minister’s meeting between the prime minister and provincial premiers. Grégoire Trudeau began experiencing flu-like symptoms after returning home from London and is also self isolating at home, according to a statement her condition has improved, but out of an abundance of caution she is being tested for COVID – 19.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Uefa discuss possibility of postponing Euro 2020 over…

Brazilian Official Who Met With Trump, Vice President Pence…

UK records two more Coronavirus deaths, bringing total to 10

1 of 81