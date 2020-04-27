At least 217 Cuban Health Experts arrive South Africa to fight Coronavirus

At least 217 Cuban doctors and health workers have arrived South Africa on Monday to help the fight against Coronavirus, the presidency said.

At the moment, South Africa has the highest number of Coronavirus cases on the continent with over 4,546 infections, of which 87 have been fatal.he delegation was met on arrival by a group of South African ministers as they landed in the early hours of morning.

217 Cuban health specialists and workers have arrived in South Africa to assist with the fight to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic”, the presidency said in a statement monitored by our correspondent.

They include epidemiology and public health experts, family physicians, and healthcare technology engineers.

South Africa is in the final days of a strict nationwide lockdown that will be gradually eased from May 1.

The Cuban family physicians, according to the South African government “will help with a mass door-to-door screening and testing campaign launched at the beginning of April.

About 168,000 people have been tested so far, including more than 13,500 in South African’s most populous province, Gautena where the majority of cases have been recorded.

South Africa is the second country in the region to receive medical support from Cuba.

About 250 Cuban doctors were sent to Angola early this month to help the authorities in that country combat the spread of COVID-19. Angola has recorded 25 Coronavirus cases including two deaths.