Arsenal coach Arteta tests positive for Coronavirus

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for Coronavirus, the BBC has reported.

The English club has closed its training ground and self-isolating those who had contact with him.

Arteta was quoted as saying, “This is really disappointing, but I took the test after feeling poorly.”

Arteta said he would be at work as he was allowed.

Arsenal said a number of players would need to self-isolate. The Premier League will meet on Friday to determine whether to postpone the league games as the pandemic continues to disrupt activities in many countries.