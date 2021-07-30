Akwa Ibom worries over high number of third wave Covid-19 cases

Akwa Ibom has expressed worry over the number of Covid-19 infections following the outbreak of the third wave of the pandemic.

Accordingly, the state government commenced the implementation of Covid-19 protocol in workplace across the state.

Effiong Essien, head of Civil Service, who made this known while addressing workers, said the strict enforcement of all personal protective protocol to safeguard against the infection among residents of the state would commence soon.

He said that in addition to the observance of social distancing and personal hygiene measures, the provision of hand washing facilities by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and use of face mask by workers while on duty and visitors to government offices has become even more expedient.

He warned that persons without face masks must not be granted access to the offices.

For avoidance of the doubt, the Head of Civil Service directed that the inscription ‘No Face Mask, No Entry’ should be boldly written and pasted on strategic entrances to all offices to keep off persons without face masks from accessing the offices.

The Head of Civil Service emphasised that the Delta variant of Covid-19 mostly lingers in the air, and therefore advised officers who share office spaces to ensure that their windows are thrown open to allow sufficient ventilation as the shared air could be hazardous.

He used the opportunity, to again, remind Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments, the Chairman and members of the State Public Service Monitoring Committee to strictly enforce the directive among workers while appealing to the media community in the state to step up their enlightenment of the masses about the deadly nature of the current variant of the pandemic.