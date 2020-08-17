Akwa Ibom tests 1721 samples for COVID-19, records 8 deaths

Akwa Ibom says it has so far tested 1721 samples for coronavirus with 250 confirmed, 34 active cases and eight deaths.

Emmanuel Ekuwem, Secretary to the State Government, who made this known in Uyo, the state capital while giving an update on the COVID-19 pandemic said there have been 208 recoveries for far.

He said the state government has directed the Commissioner of Police to enforce compulsory use of facemask in all parts of the state including rural communities.

According to him, village heads, youth presidents, and local government council Chairmen are to ensure enforcement of facemask usage and strict adherence to other COVID-19 protocols in rural communities in the state.

Ekuwem who is the Chairman, COVID-19 Incident Management Committee said civil servants across the state would no longer be permitted into their respective offices without facemask adding that anyone caught defaulting the order would be detained for hours to serve as a deterrent to others.

“We have noticed with dismay, the manifest flouting of the regulation requiring the use of face masks. As a responsible government, we must act to curb the spread of the virus and protect our citizens and residents. To this end, the Governor has directed the State Commissioner of Police to order the monitoring teams to enforce this protocol to the letter.

“We urge our citizens to take personal responsibility by properly wearing their face masks and maintaining social distancing. All citizens and residents are urged to comply with the AKSG/NCDC/WHO COVID-19 Guidelines and protocols. For emphasis, we must all note the need for:

“We insist on Social distancing wherever people are gathered (churches, markets, schools, hotels, funerals, etc.); Wearing of face masks, Frequent washing of hands, use of sanitizers.

“Report any case of high body temperature (38oC and above), frequent sneezing, frequent coughing, loss of sense of smell, frequent stooling, breathlessness, etc. to the Isolation Centre in Ituk Mbang General Hospital or to the nearest medical facility”. he said

He reiterated the determination of Governor Udom Emmanuel to ensure the campaign against the pandemic is successful having been leading from the front lines, which accounts for the huge support all critical pillars of the fight have received.

“He has spared nothing in this fight, but now is the time for individual responsibility by maintaining high personal hygiene, keeping social distancing and proper use of face masks,” he said