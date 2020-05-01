Akwa Ibom records one more death, three new cases of COVID-19

Akwa Ibom State government says another person has died as a result of complications from COVID-19 while three new cases have been confirmed.

Governor Udom Emmanuel made this known while giving an update on COVID-19 at the Government House, Uyo.

This brings to two, the number of persons who have lost their lives to Covid-19 in the state.

Udom who said that the state now has six active cases, explained that the three new cases recorded were as a result of the ongoing contact tracing exercise in the state.

“On the last laboratory test we conducted on 44 suspected cases, three persons were confirmed positive, while we lost one.

“The patient we lost was a 68 year old woman who was transferred to the centre, totally unconscious multiple serious long outstanding medical condition.

“And I want to use this opportunity to appeal to doctors please, whether it is Covid-19 or not, once the illness is beyond what your experience and facility can carry, seek the help of your colleagues.

“We would not accept cases of dumping any longer. A situation where you bring a patient with total unconsciousness, and few hours later, the person would just give up the ghost, we wont accept that any longer!”. He cautioned

Governor Udom however noted that the state has recorded remarkable successes in terms of treatment of minor symptoms.

“Our recovery rate is remarkable. Only God can help the entire world,” he stated

He stressed the determination of the state government to continue to provide the state with excellent medical care, while also encouraging Akwa Ibom people to continue to follow all necessary preventative measures.

The Governor reiterated that passenger’s traffic remains embargoed, as the ban on interstate transport services has not been lifted warning that anyone caught would be detained for 14 days.

“No passenger movement. No motor park should load or offload, else we would keep you for 14 days. Except those on essential services such as medicals, foodstuffs and media,” he said.