Again, Oyo Govt donates Ventilator, Oxygen Concentrator to UCH

For the treatment and management of COVID I9 cases, Oyo state government has again donated a ventilator and oxygen concentrator to the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan.

While receiving the donation from government delegates at the college, the Chief Medical Director, Jesse Otegbayo, has applauded Governor Seyi Makinde for the supports given to the college in the hospital. maintained that the machines were adequate for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Otegbayo, a Professor revealed that the existing facilities were already overused considering the interval of their usage, noting that the machines would go a long way in improving service delivery.

While reiterating the commitment of the college in ensuring the well – being of indigenes of Oyo State, Otegbayo appreciated philanthropists in the State and beyond for reaching out to the college during the trying period.

“This period of COVID is a difficult period in Nigeria and for the College hospitals like ours, that was why we sent out requests to philanthropists and Oyo state government for support.”

“Since two weeks ago, we have been receiving supports in this regard from Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration.

“It is a thing of delight to us to receive the ventilator and oxygen concentrator to take proper care of the people of Oyo state which we are committed to.

“On behalf of the board, management, and staffers of the College, we want to send our appreciation to Governor Seyi Makinde who has been a partner in progress to the college and the entire people of Oyo state for good things they are doing for us.

“We want to promise that we will make good use of these machines to ensure they render the services they are meant for.”

Earlier in his remark, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Adebisi Ayoola, a medical doctor who presented the equipment on behalf of the Oyo state government, said the donation became imperative to further improve the care given to indigenes of Oyo State placed under coronavirus treatment in the hospital.

Ayoola, while reiterating the commitment of the state government to the delivery of quality health care for all and sundry, hinted that the machines would assist in strengthening the operations of the college.