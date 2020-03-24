Access Bank, JAC Motors marathon races organiser, Olopade, in isolation for Coronavirus

Bukola Olopade, founder and chairman of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, who organises the popular Access Bank Lagos City Marathon and JAC Motors Abeokuta City Marathon, has been isolated in Lagos state over suspected case of Coronavirus infection.

Olopade, who is a two-term Commissioner for Youth and Sports in Ogun state, was recently tested for coronavirus, having developed some symptoms similar to that of COVID-19 and he has been in isolation somewhere in Lagos for the past five days, hoping to get the result of the diagnosis.

Speaking through a short video produced and made available on social media by Olopade himself, the Chairman of Nilayo Sports Management Limited said, “This evening (Monday), I got tested for COVID-19. I have been in isolation for five days now, developed one or two symptoms, but I am feeling better and I am feeling stronger, hoping for a very good result in 72 hours.

“I hope it’s negative but this very video has become essential to let people know that COVID-19 is real and it’s happening, and people should not underestimate what is going on out there, we must listen to government, we must listen to all publications we have been getting about being hygienic and using hand sanitizers, and obviously stay at home in terms of regulating social distancing.”

“I want to use this opportunity to thank Lagos state government under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for rapid response with which I was attended to. I am also thanking Lagos State Response Team and and NCDC (Nigeria Centre for Disease Control) for the Yeoman’s job they are doing for our Country and for our people. May God help us.”