Abia Gov. Ikpeazu Tests positive for Coronavirus, goes into Isolation

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has tested positive for coronavirus, John Okiyi Kalu, Commissioner for Information said in a statement Monday.

According to the statement, the second test result for the governor returned positive, while the first one, announced last week, returned negative.

The governor has consequently gone into isolation, and has handed over power to his deputy, Udo Oko-Chukwu.

Abia State recorded 66 new infections on Sunday, displacing Lagos from the first position on the list of new coronavirus cases released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.