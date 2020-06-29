93 COVID-19 patients recover in Lagos 

Ninety- three COVID-19 patients have recovered in Lagos from different isolation centers to reunite with society.

This announcement was made by the Lagos State Ministry of Health late Sunday June 28 via its twitter handle.

Of the 93 patients recovered and discharged ; sixteen (16) were females and seventy- seven (77) males including 11 foreign nationals.

“The patients; eleven (11) were from Agidingbi, 22 from Gbagada, 36 from Lekki, 8 from Eti-Osa(LandMark), 9 from Onikan and 7 from Lagos University Teaching Hosptial(LUTH) Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID19.