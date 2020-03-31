8 Suspected coronavirus cases test negative at Ebonyi centre

Eight suspected cases of coronavirus in Ebonyi State have tested negative, and would be discharged, governor David Umahi has said.

The suspected cases were tested at the virology center in Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki, the governor said.

Umahi disclosed this Tuesday in a state-wide broadcast to given an update on the pandemic ravaging the world. He explained that a Coronavirus test centre was ready in the State, the 7th in Nigeria.

“With the assistance of the Federal Government, reagents have been configured to fit into the screening machines owned by the State Government, and 8 suspected cases were examined and they tested negative and would be accordingly discharged,” he said.

The Governor added that holding/observation centres had been established in 6 locations across the state on equality of zones adding that with the three treatment/isolation centres being established and the checkpoints at the various borders of the state, the state was battle-ready to prevent the spread of coronavirus to Ebonyi State.

He emphasised that the directive on closure of all borders, entry and exit points of the state as well as a ban on gatherings of religious worshipers, movement of vehicles and persons in and out of the State, drinking joints, burials, wedding ceremonies and other social events were still in force, except those on essential services.

He charged the political office holders at all levels and security agencies to ensure full enforcement of the directives of Government on the COVID-19 pandemic.