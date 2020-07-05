603 new cases drive Nigeria’s Covid-19 total to 28,167

Nigeria’s COVID-19 total cases inched up to 28,167 Saturday as the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 603 additional cases.

Lagos maintained the lead as the epicentre of the spread of the deadly disease with new 135 cases, followed by 87 in Edo and 73 in FCT.

As of Saturday, 11,462 representing 59.3 of the total confirmed cases had been discharged while 634 deaths had been recorded.

The forecast from health experts has been that the next coming weeks might usher in the peak period of coronavirus cases in Nigeria.