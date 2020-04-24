56% of Nigerians say palliatives not sufficient for individuals, businesses amid lockdown

While a lot of Nigerians have commended the Federal Government on its lockdown measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus, 56 percent of them say the palliatives to help individuals and businesses cushion the effects are not sufficient.

A recent online survey conducted by Africa Business Partners for residents in Lagos, Ogun states, and the Federal Capital Territory, on how they are coping with the lockdown, shows that a majority of Nigerians are not satisfied with government efforts at cushioning the impact of the pandemic.

“Though many hold a positive view on the infection control measure, they are highly unsatisfied with the economic measures,” the report said.

“56percent responded that the measures are highly inadequate. This indicates a high level of dissatisfaction across the board, regardless of income levels,” the report further said.

On how the pandemic has affected their household incomes, over 30 percent of Nigerians reported that their entire household incomes have dropped to zero since the lockdown.

The report added that respondents who are employed have been able to maintain their income during the lockdown, while many self-employed and casual workers are unable to sustain their income during the same period.

The survey shows that about three percent of Nigerians grew their income during the lockdown.

“Africa Business Partners separately surveyed manufacturers in Lagos, and some companies indicated a revenue growth despite the lockdown, demonstrating that some have creatively adapted to the situation for business continuity.”

Over 60percent of the selected sample size surveyed online were bothered about the negative impact of the pandemic on the economy and lack of food in contrast to 70 percent of Kenyans worried about contracting the virus.

The report also revealed that 85percent of Nigerians in lockdown states wash their hands frequently as part of measures to avoid contacting the novel coronavirus.

“Out of the respondents, 85percent answered that they are washing their hands frequently, and 84percent are avoiding crowds. Nearly half are refraining from going outside entirely,” the report stated.

“Perhaps due to the frequent public awareness campaigns about misinformation and fake news, 55percent are making conscious efforts to stay aware,” the report explained.

“Due to the lockdown in place, facemask usage remains relatively low compared with other countries,” said the report.

Online banking was the top choice services used during the lockdown, the report says. While nearly 70 percent of the respondents increased their usage of online tools such as WhatsApp for communication.

Also, the high rate for TV and online shows the unique features in Nigeria where the top source of contents in Africa such as dramas and Bollywood movies, the report says.

A larger proportion of Nigerians survey believed that the country’s situation will improve and are optimistic the virus spread will slow, with life returning slowly.