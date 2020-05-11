33 COVID-19 Patients discharged in Lagos

The Lagos State Ministry of Health disclosed on Monday that 33 patients undergoing treatment for coronavirus at isolation facilities in the state have been discharged after testing negative twice.

LSMOH tweeted that “33 COVID-19 patients – 9 females and 24 males – all Nigerians, have been discharged from our isolation facilities at Onikan and Eti-Osa (LandMark) to reunite with the society.

“The patients – 17 from Onikan and 16 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) Isolation Centres have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19,” it said.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 502,” it said.