2.6m households have benefited from N20,000 Coronavirus palliative – Farouq

The minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq has said 2.6m households have so far benefited from the N20,000 Coronavirus palliative issued by the federal government.

Also, she stated that over 11m vulnerable persons have been identified in 35 states to benefit from the palliative measure.

Farouq said the 2.6m households are from the FCT, Nasarawa, Katsina and Anambra states respectively.

While fielding questions from newsmen at the presidential task force media briefing on Thursday, the minister said 6 vulnerable persons are identified in each household.

She further said the ministry is working seriously to cover additional 1m households subsequently.

Insisting that there was no favoritism in the palliative support, Farouq stressed that the ministry capture the vulnerable persons by community engagement.

This, she revealed that the ministry usually meet with the community leaders who decide those who are most vulnerable in the areas.

