Zylus Homes targets housing growth with Tiwa Garden city

Zylus Group International in its quest to continually boost affordable home ownership in Nigeria is set to launch another estate in Ibeju Lekki Community called Tiwa Garden City.

The estate model was unveiled at the company’s annual thanksgiving and award which was held on Saturday 25th January 2023 by the Ooni of Ife.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi who was the Royal Father of the day at the event joined the management staff of Zylus Group International and other guests in the unveiling of the Model for Tiwa Garden City describing it as a masterpiece.

While speaking at the event, the Ooni of Ife expressed confidence in the company to always deliver quality homes and encouraged partners and investors to continue to trust the company with their real estate investments. He added that he also invests in the company and continues to put his weight behind the company because he believes in its vision and dreams.

The Chairman of Zylus Group International, Oluwatosin Olatujoye revealed that Tiwa Garden City is an innovative estate set to birth the Biggest Entertainment City in Africa and will change the game in real estate particularly in the Ibeju-Lekki community while leveraging on the various economic investments in the community like the Lekki-Deep Sea Port, Dangote Refinery and Lekki International Airport.

Apart from the unveiling of the Tiwa Garden City Model, the event also witnessed celebration and awards for the company’s Realtors and Partners in 2022. This saw the emergence of Ayeni Joel as the Sales Champion for 2022 who was rewarded with a cash gift of N5,000,000.

Also at the event as guest speakers were Olumide Emmanuel and Niyi Adesanya who took turns to charge the over 1000 attendees on the various strategies needed to thrive in business in 2023.