Zoho hits 38% annual growth, celebrates milestone investments

Zoho Corporation, a global technology company, has reported a 38 percent year-on-year growth and surpassing the 80 million user mark.

The company made this announcement at its annual analyst summit, affirming its commitment to developing resilient solutions that support all businesses, many of which have been negatively impacted by recent economic disruptions.

“We’ve long felt that we have a responsibility to the communities and world around us, whether that be through providing job opportunities to those with less access or by delivering products that help businesses grow to their potential,” Sridhar Vembu, CEO, Zoho Corporation, said.

In addition to ongoing global expansion, the company continues to grow its product portfolio and make investments in automotive, robotics, and health care technologies.

Zoho also celebrated opening 59 new global hub-and-spoke offices in rural areas and small cities over the last two years to expand into new markets and further support local communities.

“Our approach from the start of Zoho—now 26 years ago—still rings true today, nurturing people and businesses, and lowering the barrier of entry. Cost effective, yet built-for-scale products and regionally located offices aside, Zoho has built its business by being a partner that helps people thrive. Our success is their success and vice versa,” Vembu said.

Zoho has invested in the areas of automotive, robotics, and health care technology to support the development of and access to advanced solutions by those in need.

These include an investment in Silicon Valley-based smart electric utility vehicles and powertrains manufacturer Boson, which focuses on light utility vehicles (LUVs). Boson’s initial focus is on farming, and Zoho shares that focus as it expands into rural areas across the globe.

Zoho says its investment and innovation philosophies are rooted in the research and development of powerful, unified tools that are customisable to any organisation’s distinct business needs and vision. More than 60 percent of the company’s workforce is devoted to engineering, both in the development of new technologies and building ways for those apps to complement and integrate with one another.

To date, Zoho has developed more than 55 apps, having grown from 40 only two years ago.

