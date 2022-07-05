Zoho launches Zade solution for SMEs, opens office in Lagos

Zoho has launched the Zoho Africa Digital Enabler package in Nigeria to help small businesses take steps towards digital transformation. The company, which grew by 74 percent last year in Nigeria, announced that it will open an office in Lagos in July and hire more employees locally for customer-facing roles.

“As part of ‘transnational localism’ strategy where our growth is underpinned with that of the region, we bring our global expertise to support the creation of self-sufficient economic clusters,” said Hyther Nizam, President, Zoho MEA.

“We started by offering our products in local pricing, hiring locally, and now by opening an office here to cater to our growing customer base, even as we continue to grow our partner network in the country. Furthermore, the Zoho Africa Digital Enabler package is designed to provide micro and small businesses a segue to digital transformation.”

Small businesses with up to five employees can kickstart their digital transformation with the support of the Zoho Africa Digital Enabler package. This package offers a selection of ten popular apps to new Zoho users at a 50% discount for three months.

Zoho Workplace is a comprehensive platform that combines productivity, communication, and collaboration tools and incorporates them into other business operations. The core of Zoho Workplace, which consists of eight seamlessly integrated apps, is its secure business email (Zoho Mail), team chat (Zoho Cliq), an online office suite (Zoho Writer, Zoho Sheet, Zoho Show, and Zoho WorkDrive). Hybrid teams can use these tools to get work done and collaborate with one another without any difficulty.

Read also: Lagos plans new industrial estate to boost investment in MSMEs

Businesses can efficiently interact and work in a hybrid environment thanks to the platform’s additional features, which include video conferencing (Zoho Meeting), an enterprise townhall (Zoho Connect), AI-based search (Zia Search), and other security and administrative capabilities.

Bigin is a pipeline-centric CRM that was created exclusively to assist MSMEs in keeping track of their clients and enhancing client connections without worrying about prohibitive expenses of challenging features. It has the ability to set up several pipelines with movable phases according to the operational style of a company in less than 30 minutes.

Users get access to contextual information while placing or receiving calls within the system. Prospects can be contacted via email, web forms, online meetings, and Twitter, and repetitive tasks can be automated. Additionally, it offers contextual dashboards that provide firms with a snapshot of their sales. Bigin connects with well-known corporate applications from third parties, like Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Zoom, Mailchimp, etc.

With Zoho Invoice, organizations can manage various projects, create and send customized invoices, track time, and precisely bill clients. They can also increase their cash flow by automatically reminding consumers to make payments, as well as by getting paid online more quickly with PayPal and debit/credit cards. Additionally, companies may easily scan their expenditure receipts to record and track their expenses.

Additionally, they will be able to monitor the taxes that are applied to each transaction, let clients check their invoices and projects, and accept payments through the self-service portal.

Businesses can combine Zoho Invoice with Bigin to sync customer and item data, doing away with the need to enter duplicate data. Additionally, they can be contextually integrated with Zoho Workplace products to boost productivity and teamwork. All of the items are accessible as mobile apps for iOS and Android devices.

“For small businesses, enterprise technology is prohibitively priced and inaccessible,” said Nizam, “We want to remove the technology adoption barrier and help them kickstart their digital transformation journey, which will, in turn, help them stay nimble and quickly adapt to changing market conditions,”

He further stated that the products will be available in local pricing and will help businesses avoid cost fluctuations due to changing dollar value, which is beneficial in the current turbulent economy.

In all areas of its business, including its free products, Zoho respects the privacy of its users and does not rely on advertising for revenue. Every day, more than 75 million people — including Zoho itself — depend on Zoho to manage their businesses in countries like South Africa, the United States, India, Japan, China, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates.