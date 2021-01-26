Zenith Exhibitions, MIE Groups promote African trade with hybrid expo

Zenith Exhibitions and MIE Groups, are partnering to organise the inaugural edition of Connecting Trade Worldwide( CTW) Nigeria 2021 which will be co-located with the industry-leading Equipment and Manufacturing West Africa Exhibition (EMWA). Both organisations have a huge portfolio in promoting trade and helping businesses connect. While Zenith Exhibitions is an experienced exhibition and trade…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login