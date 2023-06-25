Zenith Bank’s Adam named CFO of the year

Mukhtar Adam, the chief financial officer of Zenith Bank, has been named ‘Chief Financial Officer of the Year’ at the 11th All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA) in partnership with CNBC Africa.

The AABLA has consistently recognised the finest in business leadership in Africa. It has also narrated an African story of perseverance, success, innovation, and accountability.

Expressing his gratitude for the recognition, Adam thanked the judges and organisers of the award, expressing his appreciation for being deemed fit for the award.

This honour places Adam alongside other celebrated professionals across Africa. He dedicated the award to Jim Ovia, the founder and chairman of Zenith Bank.

Adam expressed his gratitude to the management of Zenith Bank, his colleagues in Nigeria, the bank’s subsidiaries for fostering a positive work environment and the bank’s many customers.

He is a distinguished finance professional with over two decades of cognate experience.

Adam holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Finance from Leeds Beckett University, an M.Sc. in Finance – Financial Sector Management from the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies, and an MBA in Finance from the University of Leicester.

He also has B.Ed. in social sciences, specialising in Economics and Management, from the University of Cape Coast in Ghana, among others qualifications.

He has participated in several executive programmes at world-leading institutions, including the general management programme at Wharton Business School in the USA, Harvard Business School, INSEAD Business School in Paris, the London School of Economics and Political Science, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ghana and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

Prior to his current role as the chief financial officer of Zenith Bank, he served as the bank’s deputy CFO, leading the financial reporting, tax management and strategic planning groups and supervising the Zenith Group’s entire financial reporting function.