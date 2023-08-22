Zenith Bank delays H1 results for post-audit reasons

The board of Zenith Bank Plc has announced a delay in the release of its 2023 Half-Year (HY) financial results due to post-audit issues.

This was disclosed in the company’s statement to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX)

According to the statement signed by the Company Secretary, Michael Osilama Otu, the delay in the publication of the Audited Interim Financial Statements for the Half Year ended June 30, 2023, is due to some outstanding post-audit issues.

The bank said the results will be delivered on or before September 14, 2023.

The statement reads: “Zenith Bank Plc (the Bank) wishes to notify its shareholders, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (the Exchange), and the investing public of a slight delay in the release of the Audited half-year financial reports by the Bank for the period ended June 2023.

“The delay is to enable the bank to attend to some outstanding post-audit issues in the course of approval of the financial statements.

“The Bank is, however, optimistic that the Audited half-year financial reports will be submitted to the Exchange on or before September 14, 2023, and regrets any inconveniences this delay might cause its esteemed stakeholders.”

Access Bank had also announced the delay of its HY 2023 results for one extra month to resolve audit matters.