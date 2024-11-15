XGT Smart seals deal with Indian firm to deliver energy solutions

XGT Smart Consults, a power firm, has signed a new business deal with ADM-Orient Solar Power, an India-based company, to deliver energy solutions that will address epileptic power supply due to the incessant collapse of the national grid.

The partnership is expected to deliver reliable power solutions to Nigerians.

It will offer homes and businesses affordable power supply through renewable energy systems, advanced electrical services, independent power production (IPP) solutions, portable natural gas generators, automation services, and the rental and leasing of CNG tube skids.

Olu Harrison, managing director of XGT Smart Consults Limited, told journalists that the objective is to provide cost-effective and environmentally friendly energy to households and businesses in Nigeria.

“We employ a holistic approach that integrates renewable energy solutions, independent power generation, and innovative technologies tailored to the specific requirements of Nigerian consumers.

“We want to revolutionise the production, distribution, and consumption of energy,” he said.

Also speaking, Toluwase Oni, executive director of XGT Smart Consults, said the firms’ IPP provides power to industries and sectors where power instability affects productivity and revenue.

“By establishing a network of localised independent power systems, XGT will help businesses and estates to take control of their energy needs,” he said.

Apart from the renewable energy, the firm also offers a range of portable natural gas generators providing a flexible energy solution for areas with limited grid connectivity and users needing extra backup during power outages.

These generators are designed with user-friendly features, enabling users to power essential operations without depending on the traditional grid.

XGT has an automated system optimises energy management to improve efficiency, reduce waste, and streamline operations.

This enables businesses to remotely monitor and adjust energy usage, ensuring energy is used cost-effectively.

Also, the company offers lease services for compressed natural gas CNG) tube skids to interested industries following the increasing demand for CNG as a cleaner alternative to traditional fuels.

