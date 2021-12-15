Winner emerges in 2021 ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year competition

In recognition of his commitment to excellence and his drive for quality in medical laboratory practice, Friday Odum, a medical laboratory scientist working with Clina-Lancet Laboratories, Lagos, has emerged as the 2021 ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year Award.

Odum was announced winner ahead of 9 other top contenders at the grand finale award ceremony held recently in Lagos.

The award was instituted in 2020 by ISN Products Nigeria Limited, a supplier of medical diagnostic products and services in Nigeria, to recognize and reward those it identified as the unsung heroes of medical practice in Nigeria.

For emerging the winner of the award’s second edition, Odum receives a cash prize of N1m, capacity development training, and a Medical Lab Equipment/Reagents donation worth N1 m to the Laboratory where he works.

Ndukwe Kelechi from Everight Diagnostics and Laboratory Services Limited, Abuja, emerged the first runner-up going home with a cash prize of N750, 000 and a capacity development training opportunity.

Gabriel Oke, an employee of the National Hospital, Abuja, emerged as the second runner-up, winning a cash prize of N500, 000 and a capacity development training opportunity. The other seven finalists were rewarded with a cash prize of N200, 000 each.

Speaking at the grand finale, Akin Abayomi, commissioner for Health, Lagos State, who was represented by Tajudeen Olatunji, the Director, Medical Laboratory Services, Lagos Health Service Commission, expressed profound appreciation to ISN for the laudable initiative, which he noted would boost morale and drive excellence service delivery in medical laboratory profession in Nigeria.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director of ISN Products Nigeria Limited, Mr. Felix Ofungwu, stated that ISN initiated the award to celebrate quality medical laboratory practice and recognize laboratory scientists for their contribution to Nigeria’s healthcare delivery.

According to Ofungwu, the need for medical laboratory scientists in the health care sector became more important, particularly when the world, including Nigeria, was confronted with the rampaging effect of the different variants of the COVID-19 virus.

In his goodwill message, Tosan Erhabor, the President, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), represented by Offutalu Paulinus, the Head, Zonal Officer, South West, noted that medical laboratory scientists play a significant role in health care delivery ecosystem. He said that all the top 10 finalists should regard themselves as heroes.

Shortly after being announced the winner of the second edition of the award, Odum applauded ISN for its steadfast commitment to quality medical laboratory practice in Nigeria. He stated that the company’s contributions are evident in recognition of excellence through the initiative and the requisite training needed in advanced diagnostic techniques obtained in contemporary medical laboratory practice