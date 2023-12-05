WIEN commends Tinubu’s inclusivity pledge, urges action on gender parity

Women in Energy Network (WIEN) has commended President Bola Tinubu’s dedication to inclusivity and positive governance, particularly his commitment to diversity in government appointments.

“In particular, we appreciate the President’s commitment to diversity in government appointments, as outlined in the Renewed Hope agenda,” said Eyono Fatayi-Williams, President of WIEN in a statement seen by BusinessDay.

However, WIEN expressed concern over the recent decline in female representation in key appointments, including the new board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

“Out of the nine positions, only one woman secured a spot on the board, despite the diverse pool of competent and capable women in the energy sector.”

According to the Network, this gender disparity underscores the urgent need to address the underrepresentation of competent women in the energy sector.

“Congratulations to all appointees, with special mention to the woman on the board. We urge President Tinubu to strengthen the commitment to achieving 35 percent gender inclusivity in key government roles and in board representation in MDAs.”

WIEN proposed a collaborative effort to ensure gender-balanced decision-making bodies and to leverage the proven capacity, expertise, and experience of women in the energy sector.

Read also: Meet women who cliched the 2023 ELOY Awards

The statement read: “A gender-diverse government not only aligns with global goals but also brings innovation and balanced decision-making.

“While acknowledging the dissolution of previous boards, let’s ensure these positions are filled with professionals boasting robust industry pedigrees.

“WIEN stands ready to support our members appointed to government roles, maintaining our values of transparency, reliability, empowerment, collaboration, and innovation.”

Women in Energy Network (WIEN) Nigeria is a dynamic and influential organization dedicated to advancing the role of women in the energy sector. Founded in 2020 to promote gender diversity and empower female professionals in the energy industry, WIEN has emerged as a leading advocate for inclusivity.

In three years, WIEN has advocated for gender consideration in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), collaborated with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to establish a sectoral working group and fund for women, and implemented a scholarship program for science-inclined rural students.

“Recognising the importance of diversity in fostering innovation and achieving balanced decision-making, we emphasize the need for continuous and decisive implementation of the 35 percent inclusion policy in key government appointments.

“Gender balance is not just a matter of social justice; it’s a crucial step towards overall social equity and progress,” the Network said.